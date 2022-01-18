The Lakes Area Professional Women’s (LAPW) organization wishes to recognize employers that show exceptional commitment to gender equality in the workplace by promoting a workplace culture of inclusiveness, flexibility, employee development and other positive attributes that enable women to realize their full potential.
Each year, LAPW honors businesses in two categories – large employer (those with more than 25 employees) and small employer (those with 25 or fewer employees). Employers of the Year can be for-profit businesses, non-profit organizations, or government entities. These employers support and promote fairness in the workplace, demonstrate sensitivity to the needs of female employees, provide upward mobility and demonstrate philanthropic support of the Alexandria area community.
Employers of the Year will be recognized at the annual Lakes Area Professional Women’s Recognition Luncheon on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. The doors open at 11:00 a.m. with the luncheon and program beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The mission of Lakes Area Professional Women is to connect women personally, professionally, and philanthropically.
If you would like to bring recognition to your employer and show appreciation for its efforts to advocate for working women, visit our Lakes Area Professional Women website: https:// www.lakesareaprofessionalwomen.com/awards/employeroftheyear/ for a nomination form. The nomination deadline is Friday, February 11, 2022.