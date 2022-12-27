(Renvilel County, MN)--Officials in west central Minnesota had to deploy "emergency convoys" led by snowplows to rescue stranded motorists during the pre-Christmas blizzard. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable says "there was ample warning for this storm and, unfortunately, people just didn't heed that warning again, and so many people ended up in what could have been a very, very tragic situation."
Hable says to his knowledge there were no injuries associated with the storm. Visibility was reportedly nonexistent and many people got stuck in drifts in the middle of highways. On Highway 212 at the edge of Danube, there was a small pile-up of crashed and stuck vehicles.