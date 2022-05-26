(Kandiyohi County, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Kandiyohi County for the first time. Officials say there are now 35 counties in the state, including Kandiyohi, with EAB.
A tree care company reportedly contacted the MDA after suspecting a tree on the west side of Nest Lake near Spicer was infested with EAB. MDA staff were able to find live EAB larvae and collect samples. Federal identification confirmed emerald ash borer.
EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.
The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.
A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Kandiyohi County will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.