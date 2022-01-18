(Alexandria, Minn.)--Elizabeth Jenson joins Alomere Health’s Team this 2022 as their new Director of Rehab Services.
She is thankful for the diverse path she has taken to become a therapist with training as a professional Theater/Dance major, then leaping her way to working with Wounded Warriors at the Navy Medical Center (Balboa, CA), rounding out with her Neuro Pediatric experiences at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN), and flying all the way to Vietnam on a Medical Mission trip to provide free care and education to those less fortunate.
Elizabeth began her career at Allina Health working (8 years) in their outpatient/inpatient Neuro-Ortho department. She was fortunate to be a part of their program developments for Parkinson’s, Falls prevention, Stroke fitness, Cardiac, Oncology and Concussion program.
Most recently Elizabeth was the Concussion Program Director at Casa Colina Hospital in southern California. She helped train high school, college, first responders, professional and Paralympic athletes. Her passion is developing programs to best serve the community, and has lectured on both regional and national levels for Post-Concussion Syndrome.
Elizabeth loves being with her family outdoors, playing volleyball, yoga, and cooking with her kids. She is super excited to be a part of this Alexandria community and Alomere Health’s team of Excellence!