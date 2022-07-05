(Alexandria, MN) – Two men that have captured wrestling glory on the college level were recent guests in Alexandria to help facilitate a youth wrestling camp.
Businessman Gabe Dean is now retired from the sport, while younger brother Max is one of five athletes from Penn State University that won national championships this past spring on wrestling’s Divison-I level of the NCAA. Max Dean transferred to Penn State from Cornell University, where older brother Gabe earned back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016 while wrestling for the Big Red.
Max Dean is one of only 10 NCAA Division-I athletes to presently hold the title of national champion in his weight class. Four of Max’s teammates at Penn State also claimed national titles this year. Gable Steveson from the University of Minnesota is one of the 10 national champions on the NCAA Division-I level. With five Nittany Lions capturing individual championships, Penn State also won the 2022 team title under coach Cael Sanderson.
Gabe and Max Dean both grew up in Lowell, Michigan. Their father, David Dean was a standout wrestler at the University of Minnesota under legendary coach J Robinson. David Dean then assisted on the coaching staff of the wrestling program at Michigan State University for several years.
Gabe Dean was an NCAA All-American four times while wrestling at Cornell University. In addition to his two titles that were won in 2015 and 2016, Gabe was a Pan American Championship medalist in 2017. He became a champion at the U.S. Nationals in 2020.
In the audio player below, both Max and Gabe Dean joined KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for a brief interview. The two brothers shared insight with D-Mac on competing as elite athletes on the Division-I level of the NCAA. They are very appreciative to their parents for being great role models and helping them pave paths to success. Gabe and Max also talked about their roles at the Peak Wrestling summer camp. The conversation below is just under 14 minutes in length.
Through partnership with a mutual friend in the Alexandria area, Gabe Dean arranged for he and Max to appear as part of the Peak Wrestling Club’s summer camp. The camp was held June 27th through the 29th at the Northstar Sports Complex in Alexandria. Hundreds of young wrestlers from the region attended the three-day camp and received insight from the Dean brothers on skills, technique, and on having a championship level mindset.