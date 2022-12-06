(Benson, MN)--Authorities say a Benson elementary school teacher, 59-year-old Roger Ebnet, has been arraigned on sex charges in Swift County District Court.
Ebnet is reportedly a 2nd grade teacher at Northside Elementary School in Benson. Court records say Ebnet was seen on video appearing to molest three students in his classroom on November 30th and December 1st. He was arrested Friday afternoon and is charged with three counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Victim Under the Age of 14. The three alleged victims are boys ages 7 and 8.
Ebnet's next court appearance is December 14th. In 2013 he reportedly helped the district win a Facebook Contest through Target that brought Country star Luke Bryan to Benson for a concert.