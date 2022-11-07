(Undated)--Tomorrow (Tuesday) is Election Day here in Minnesota and across the nation. Most locations here in Minnesota will have the polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office says that in "state and federal elections, towns with less than 500 registered voters are not required to open until 10 a.m., but most choose to open at 7 a.m."
If you are unsure of where to vote, go to the Poll Finder location at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/
