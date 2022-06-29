(Fergus Falls, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that an Elbow Lake man has been injured in a crash between a car and a bus in Otter Tail County.
According to the report, the crash took place on County Road 82 south of Fergus Falls.
A Kia Optima, driven by Nicholas Anthony Olson, 43, of Elbow Lake, was reportedly traveling on CR 82 approaching Big Chief Rd. The bus was turning southbound onto CR 82 when the two vehicles collided.
Officials say that Olson suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Fergus Falls Hospital.
The driver of the bus was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.