Edward Jones - Financial Advisor: Brandon Plotz held a private ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 2 to celebrate the grand opening of his business at 507 N Nokomis St, Ste. 204 in Alexandria. Edward Jones offers a variety of financial services and uses the philosophy "Invest for the long term, seek quality investments, and manage risk diversification.” Learn more online by searching Brandon Plotz under Financial Advisors at EdwardJones.com.
Brandon Plotz moved to the Alexandria area in 2020 after selling cars for the past 10 years in Burnsville, MN. His vision statement is “to be a person that people can wholeheartedly trust and know they can count on with their financial future.”
Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.