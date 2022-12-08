(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Cloud State University economist King Banaian says dramatically falling gas prices we're seeing could foreshadow tough economic times in the near future. Banaian says low prices at the pump could be the result of a massive increase in supply -- or indicate the onset of a recession. He says he thinks it's the latter.
He says the state has a 17.6 billion-dollar budget surplus and Governor Tim Walz is pushing for rebate checks. Banaian says that might help to lessen the impact of a recession, but the overall effect would likely be small.