Secretary of State Steve Simon reminds everyone that early voting begins today

(Courtesy: Minnesota Secretary of State Office) 

(St. Paul, MN)--Early voting for the November 8th election begins today (Friday) in Minnesota. Secretary of State Steve Simon reminds everyone that registered voters may cast an absentee ballot either in person or by mail 46 days before Election Day.  Also, in-person voting can be done at a county or city elections office. You can find your local polling place and a sample ballot on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at mnvotes.org.

