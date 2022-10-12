(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria Public Schools Early Education Center celebrated a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, October 11th for its new addition featuring Shenanigans Indoor Playground and new classroom learning spaces for early learners. The Early Education Center is located at 1410 S. McKay Ave., Ste. 102 in Alexandria connected to Woodland Elementary School.
In addition to the indoor playground and classrooms, the space offers a kitchenette area, party rooms for birthday rentals, and a climbing wall coming this winter. Fall hours for the playground are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visit alexschools.org/domain/900 to learn more.
