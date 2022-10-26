(Alexandria, MN)--The 38th annual Business & Industrial Appreciation Day event took place yesterday (Tuesday) and it honored Ollie's Service. Organizers say that nearly 400 people gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of Earl and Sonya Anderson of Ollie’s Service at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center.
Ollie’s Service was chosen as the 2022 BIAD honoree by the Boards of Directors of the Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission and the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce based on impact on the job market, impact on the local economy, capital investment and community contributions.