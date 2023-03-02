Mild temps for Friday into early next week, snow returns by Sunday

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says to look for a nice start to the weekend.  Officials say to expect dry weather through the first half of the weekend.  However, they do say chances for a wintry mix will return Sunday and Monday.  Some accumulating snow will be possible across much of central and west central Minnesota starting mainly Sunday afternoon. 

