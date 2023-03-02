(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says to look for a nice start to the weekend. Officials say to expect dry weather through the first half of the weekend. However, they do say chances for a wintry mix will return Sunday and Monday. Some accumulating snow will be possible across much of central and west central Minnesota starting mainly Sunday afternoon.
Dry weather to stay with us through Saturday, change coming our way by Sunday
