Long Memorial Day Weekend looks to be dry, slight chance of rain late Monday

(Courtesy: National Weather Service)

(Undated)--The Memorial Holiday Weekend forecast is currently dry -- and the National Weather Service says this month in the Twin Cities has seen the longest stretch without rain in decades.  The forecast contains generally no chance for rain throughout the weekend with just a slight chance of rain late Monday. Before this year, officials say the longest span of Memorial Day weekend weather was 1948.  Forecasters say if little or no rain falls this month, worries about another drought could return.   

