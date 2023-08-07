(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that sunshine will return on Monday for most of the state of Minnesota. Officials say that patchy showers are possible this afternoon across portions of south central Minnesota, but it should be dry for central and west central Minnesota.
Forecasters say another round of showers and storms are possible on Wednesday, with a better chance of showers on Thursday evening into Friday. Otherwise, temperatures are forecasted to remain near to slightly-above normal.