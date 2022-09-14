Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says DWI arrests up over Labor Day Weekend

(Courtesy: Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota public safety officials are reporting a ten-percent increase in drunken driving arrests during the Labor Day holiday period. Mike Hanson with the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says 292 law enforcement agencies made 1,265 arrests for impaired driving. That’s 100 more than Labor Day weekend 2021. Hanson says those arrests potentially prevented 1,200 plus fatal crashes across Minnesota. More than 18,000 drivers have been arrested for DWI this year.

