(Moorhead, MN) -- Three men are facing charges after two traffic stops and a drug bust in northwest Minnesota that netted 40-thousand dollars’ worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Investigators say they had information that the suspects had been bringing drugs from the Twin Cities to the Fargo-Moorhead area. Authorities say both drivers tried to get away from Clay County sheriff’s deputies but were eventually stopped. The cars were searched, and nearly eleven-hundred fentanyl pills were found along with meth.
Drug bust nets fentanyl and methamphetamine in western Minnesota
