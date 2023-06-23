(Minneapolis, MN)--Officials say that drought conditions have worsened across Minnesota. They say more than 90 percent of the state is currently in some form of drought. Parts of central and northeastern Minnesota are seeing the harshest conditions with severe drought. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report says southwestern Minnesota is the only part of the state with no drought, including Springfield, St. James, and Windom.
The National Weather Services says showers and thunderstorms are possible through this weekend that could bring some relief from the drought.