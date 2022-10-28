(Undated)--Officials say that drought conditions are largely unchanged in Minnesota over the past week. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that severe drought conditions grew by one-percent to 16. Extreme drought conditions persist in the Twin Cities down to southwestern Minnesota. The Twin Cities is seeing a precipitation deficit this year of nearly 10 inches. A few sprinkles are forecasted for parts of Minnesota over the weekend which will do little to change the dry weather.
Drought conditions grew slightly over the past week
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Tags
Mark Anthony
