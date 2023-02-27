Snowfall this winter helping to ease drought conditions in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN)--The National Weather Service says the drought in Minnesota is easing.  Meteorologists confirm drought conditions in the state have been improving all winter due to the winter snowfalls.  Officials say the drought began nearly two years ago, and still covers about a third of the state.  Parts of Minnesota that include all of Cottonwood County are still in the category of a severe drought.

