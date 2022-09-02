Drought conditions improving in central Minnesota

(Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

(Lincoln, NE)--The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows conditions continue to improve in Minnesota. Less one percent of the state is now in a severe drought. The area includes parts of Hennepin, Scott, Carver, Dakota, and Le Sueur counties.  Severe drought conditions were reported in more than two percent of Minnesota last week. Nearly nine percent of the state is experiencing moderate drought conditions and 20 percent has abnormally dry conditions. There was heavy rain and severe weather last weekend in southern Minnesota.

Tags