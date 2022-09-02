(Lincoln, NE)--The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows conditions continue to improve in Minnesota. Less one percent of the state is now in a severe drought. The area includes parts of Hennepin, Scott, Carver, Dakota, and Le Sueur counties. Severe drought conditions were reported in more than two percent of Minnesota last week. Nearly nine percent of the state is experiencing moderate drought conditions and 20 percent has abnormally dry conditions. There was heavy rain and severe weather last weekend in southern Minnesota.
Drought conditions continue to improve in Minnesota
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening
- Young girl dies in ATV crash late last week in Redwood County
- 40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
- Sauk Centre man dies as a result of farming accident
- Two dead in plane crash near Brainerd
- Woman avoids hitting deer but hits power pole near Sauk Centre
- Obituary- Paul C. Hedine, 62
- Underground explosions prompt additional monitoring at U of M
- One person is injured in crash in Grant County over the weekend
- Authorities asking for help in locating missing Minnesota man