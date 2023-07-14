(Douglas County, MN)--Recent data shows that all of Minnesota is currently experiencing some degree of drought. According to a report released by National Drought Mitigation Center, 100-percent of the state is now abnormally dry. On top of that, 63-percent of the state is in a moderate drought, while 11-percent is experiencing a severe drought. The dry weather is affecting farmers, and poor growing conditions are driving up hay prices.
The Douglas County area is currently in a moderate drought. Officials say that conditions could get even worse if the lack of rainfall continues.