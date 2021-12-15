(Nelson, MN) Shortly after 8:00pm Tuesday the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two vehicle accident on County Road 82 near the intersection of County Road 9 near Nelson. Initial reports indicated that one of the drivers could not be located.
When deputies arrived on scene it was reported by a witness that a man was observed exiting a vehicle fleeing the scene. The initial investigation indicates that a passenger car, driven by 28 year old Nicolas Robert John Abel was traveling eastbound on Co Rd 82 when it crossed the center line striking a pickup truck that was traveling westbound on Co Rd 82. Abel was observed fleeing the scene. Douglas County deployed a K-9 unit along with a drone in an attempt to locate the suspect. A short time later the suspect was located and taken into custody. Both drivers were treated by North Ambulance and released. The accident is still under investigation.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the following agencies, MN State Patrol, North Ambulance Service, and the Osakis Police Department.