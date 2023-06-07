(Undated)--Former state senator and Republican candidate for governor, Doctor Scott Jensen is suing the state Board of Medical Practice and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, alleging they violated his constitutional rights while investigating him for questioning the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine, among other issues. Opponents contend Jensen made scientifically inaccurate statements that could mislead people.
Jensen says legal precedent shows that, unless a doctor is talking with someone about their specific health situation, First Amendment free-speech rights are paramount. A spokesman for Attorney General Ellison says that office fulfilled its responsibilities in responding to Doctor Jensen's request for data related to the investigation and his lawsuit is "without merit."