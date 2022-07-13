DPS is awarding money to 42 schools around the state for camera systems

(File photo)

(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (D-P-S) is awarding more than $3.7 million to 42 schools and bus companies for stop arm cameras. The grants will reimburse schools and the companies for purchasing and installing stop arm camera systems and supporting software programs. Traffic Safety director Mike Hanson says when the stop arm is out and somebody goes through that stop arm, it will take a picture of a license plate so the bus driver can turn that information over to law enforcement. Authorities have cited more than 46-hundred drivers in Minnesota for stop arm violations over the past five years.

Tags