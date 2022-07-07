(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Storm Recovery Center will be open today (Thursday) from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Douglas County Administration Building at 821 Cedar Street in Alexandria. You are being asked to use the west entrance and follow the signs.
Douglas County residents impacted by severe storms can meet with organizations and agency representatives who can help with grant funding potential for impacted residents, nonprofit assistance with gas, groceries and utilities, mental health resources, and donated supplies and programs to address specific needs.