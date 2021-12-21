(Alexandria, MN) The Douglas County Commissioners met for a lengthy meeting Tuesday at the Administrative building at 821 Cedar Street. KXRA's Tom Chorley was there and files his County Commissioner Report on the following agenda items (AUDIO BELOW):
- The Opioid Settlement
- Zoning Ordinance changes
- County discontinues the Prime Health Medical Plan
- Retraining Assistance from ATCC
- Bids awarded on Lake Brophy Park Visitors Center Project
- More on the CR 46 Bike Path
- County Road 9 work completed
- Weed removal from Brophy Beach
- Campground fees to go for future park use
- Another mobile watercraft decon trailer
- A MCIT Award
- Two donations for the Honor Guard
- A letter to the legislature concerning Recover Funds
- Some Civil processing fees increase
- County Ditch 17 tile improvement completed
- Request for bids on tree removal from County Ditch 6
- Smith Lake Resort to become a PUD
- Extension Service education cost increase
- VSO Jacob Turner stays on the job another 4 years
- The Service Center Elm Street entrance doors replaced