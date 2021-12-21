(Alexandria, MN)  The Douglas County Commissioners met for a lengthy meeting Tuesday at the Administrative building at 821 Cedar Street.  KXRA's Tom Chorley was there and files his County Commissioner Report on the following agenda items (AUDIO BELOW):

  • The Opioid Settlement
  • Zoning Ordinance changes
  • County discontinues the Prime Health Medical Plan
  • Retraining Assistance from ATCC
  • Bids awarded on Lake Brophy Park Visitors Center Project
  • More on the CR 46 Bike Path
  • County Road 9 work completed
  • Weed removal from Brophy Beach
  • Campground fees to go for future park use
  • Another mobile watercraft decon trailer
  • A MCIT Award
  • Two donations for the Honor Guard
  • A letter to the legislature concerning Recover Funds
  • Some Civil processing fees increase
  • County Ditch 17 tile improvement completed
  • Request for bids on tree removal from County Ditch 6
  • Smith Lake Resort to become a PUD
  • Extension Service education cost increase
  • VSO Jacob Turner stays on the job another 4 years
  • The Service Center Elm Street entrance doors replaced

County Commissioner Report for Dec. 21st

