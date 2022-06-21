(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person killed when a tree fell on their camper on Monday night near Alexandria.
According to the report, on Monday night the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary reporting people were screaming for help after a tree had fallen on their camper. First responders arrived on the scene and found a male and female trapped inside of the camper. The two were extricated from the camper. The female, Debra Lynn Bunney, 66, of Miami, Arizona, was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria with unknow injuries.
Authorities say that Mark Edward Bunney, 72, of Miami, Arizona died at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.