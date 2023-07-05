(Douglas County, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from area residents to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle. The crash occurred at about 7:20 AM on Tuesday June 27, 2023 at the intersection of County Road 82 NW and West Lake Cowdry Road NW in rural Alexandria.
Officials say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray 2002-2006 model Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT. It sustained damage to the rear driver's side, including broken windows and the rear bumper coming loose. It has a roof rack and the rear passenger tire has a different rim than the others, possibly a spare tire. It also appears to have a rear cargo carrier attached to the receiver hitch.
The vehicle reportedly travelled south on West Lake Cowdry Road prior to the crash and then continued south on LaGrand Lane after the crash. It's believed the vehicle travelled west on Latoka Beach Road, north on Town Hall Road, west on County Road 82, and then west on County Road 56.
Officials are asking anyone living along those roads to check their home security surveillance systems, should they have one. They would also like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or might have seen the vehicle after the crash. Officials encourage the owner and/or driver to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's office about this matter at 320-762-8151.