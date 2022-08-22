(Alexandria, MN)--Now that the Douglas County Fair is over, the winners locally are going on to the Minnesota State Fair.
The Douglas County Fair wrapped on Saturday with perfect weather and great entertainment including the Red Letter Band on Saturday and the Shane Martin Band on Saturday night.
On Friday it was Generation Rock performing for a good crowd who were dancing and singing along to the rock hits, mainly from the 70s and 80s.
The Minnesota State Fair kicks off on Thursday and will run through September 5th, Labor Day.
