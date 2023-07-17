(Undated)--Most of central, west central, and northern Minnesota are dealing with a moderate drought situation. This includes Douglas County and the surrounding counties. This information comes from the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.
Officials say that from Stearns, Morrison, Mille Lacs, Crow Wing, Sherburne, and Wright counties, they are all dealing with a severe drought at this point.
If the rest of central, west central into parts of northern Minnesota don't get some heavy rainfall soon, they too could change to a severe drought in the coming weeks.
The National Weather Service says that not a lot of rain is on the horizon through the weekend. The 6 to 10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temps with near normal precipitation.