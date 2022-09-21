(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report.
Commissioners set the preliminary Levy and the Budget Hearing date.
An engineering contract was approved for a roundabout at CR46 & 82.
REA relocated the Alexandria substation to Hudson Township.
The County purchased two quarry parcels.
A DWI enforcement grant was approved.
A Cenex storage facility preliminary plat was approved for Ida Township.
Approved a County Ditch 17 bore quote.
Approved a County Ditch tile inspection camera.
Bat exclusion from the Courthouse approved.
A preliminary plat was approved forWindjammer development
Commissioners went into Closed session