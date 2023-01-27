(Garfield, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place Wednesday near the area of County Road 56 west of Garfield in which a dog was found with a gunshot wound.
Officials say there are no suspects in the matter and the owner of the dog is currently unknown. The dog is at a local veterinary clinic at this time and they’re asking for the public’s help in reuniting the dog with its owner.
If you have any information about the incident or potential owner, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.