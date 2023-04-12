(Minneapolis, MN)--Doctors at Children's Minnesota are calling on lawmakers to take action on gun legislation. More than 160 pediatric healthcare professionals from the hospital wrote an open letter to lawmakers this week, describing the physical and emotional devastation gun violence leads to. The healthcare professionals are urging lawmakers to include measures to address universal background checks, funding for community violence intervention programs, and red flag laws as part of omnibus public safety bills.
Doctors at Children's MN want legislative action on gun control
