(Undated)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging snowmobile riders to be safe ahead of a long weekend with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday upon us. Officials say with plenty of snow and with moderate temperatures in the forecast, more people will be out riding through Monday.
They say it's been a deadly start to the riding season with six riders having died already in crashes. That reportedly matches the total number of fatalities from last year and there are still about 2 1/2 months to go in the season.
The DNR says drinking and riding is involved in about 60% of fatal crashes, so they urge you to not ride impaired.