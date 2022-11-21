(Undated)--The Minnesota DNR is again offering free entrance to state parks on Black Friday. Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao says 'free park day' waives the vehicle permit requirement "to all the 75 state parks and trails in Minnesota." He says it gives a chance for people to get out and see the parks, and "get some exercise and work off that Thanksgiving dinner that you had."
The DNR say most state park offices and visitor centers will be lightly staffed on November 25th. Officials say there’s a state park or recreation area within 30 miles of most Minnesotans including Carlos State Patrol near Carlos.