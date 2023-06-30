(Undated)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will crackdown on drinking and boating this July 4th. The DNR's Adam Block says there will be no warnings or second chances for anyone caught boating under the influence this year. Block says "anyone convicted of drinking and driving, whether they are driving a boat, a motor vehicle, or a recreational vehicle will lose the privilege to operate all of them. He says that should tell you how serious we are about "keeping our roads and our water safe."
The effort is part of a national campaign called "Operation Dry Water".