(Undated)--Preliminary results from Minnesota's latest deer hunting season shows a slight decline from 2021. DNR big game leader Barb Keller says deer numbers were off by about seven percent. She say they ended up with about 170,000 deer being harvested during our 2022 season. She says that is a little bit below what we've been harvesting in the past." Last year the DNR reportedly ended up with just under 185,000 deer harvested.
Keller says heavy rain and strong winds during the opening weekend of the firearms season likely contributed to the lower harvest. The DNR says they will post the final deer harvest report on its website this Thursday.