DNR says there were 22 deadly ATV crashes last year, none had training

(File photo)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota is seeing an increase in the number of ATV-related injuries and deaths.  The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning riders to be properly trained and prepared before operating ATVs.  A training officer with the department told KARE11 that there were 22 deadly ATV crashes last year, and "and none of them had ATV safety."  Information on safety courses is available on the department's website.

Tags