(Undated)--Due to a recent rise in wildfire activity, the DNR says there have been 207 wildfires around the state since May 1. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds the public that safety matters. Report wildfires immediately by calling 911 from a safe location.
They say a quick clean-up of yard waste or a simple campfire might seem harmless, but on warm, sunny, or windy days, even a small fire near dry grass or brush can quickly become a rapidly moving wildfire. Not only do wildfires threaten property, but too often, they lead to injuries and even fatalities.
According to officials, trained firefighters are equipped to put the fire out safely and are the best option. If you have a fire escape or you spot a wildfire, please get to a safe location and call 911 immediately.