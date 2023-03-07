(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota DNR says the deadline for fish house removal in central and southern Minnesota has passed. Violators can be cited and have their ice house confiscated, removed, or destroyed. Anglers in the northern third of the state have until March 20th to get their structures off lakes. After the deadline, officials say that shelters can only be on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise and must be occupied.
DNR reminds you deadline for fish houses has passed, violators could be cited
Mark Anthony
