(Undated)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is recommending hunters be prepared before firearm deer hunting season opens Saturday. Officials are encouraging people to obtain permits to harvest more than one deer as a way to help achieve population management goals. The DNR says deer populations are abundant, especially in central and southern Minnesota. Officials say more than 400,000 hunters are expected to participate in firearm season.
DNR recommending hunters to be prepared for this Saturday's opener
