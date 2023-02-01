(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing increases in the costs consumers pay for fishing licenses, boat registrations, and park passes. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says extra money is needed to build and repair infrastructure. The department is also requesting 265 million dollars out of the projected budget surplus to put towards infrastructure.
Governor Walz says he's including about 110-million in this year's budget for the DNR, but officials say more is needed to protect the state's wildlife.