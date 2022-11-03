(Duluth, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering deer hunters free Chronic Wasting Disease test kits. DNR leaders are offering five-thousand kits after two deer tested positive last year in areas not considered to be CWD zones. Officials say the discovery of one CWD-infected deer in the wild indicates the presence many other infected animals.
DNR offering deer hunters free CWD test kits ahead of opener
