DNR offering free Chronic Wasting Disease test kits

(Courtesy: Minnesota DNR)

(Duluth, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering deer hunters free Chronic Wasting Disease test kits.  DNR leaders are offering five-thousand kits after two deer tested positive last year in areas not considered to be CWD zones.  Officials say the discovery of one CWD-infected deer in the wild indicates the presence many other infected animals.

