Fishing and boating license fees could rise

(Courtesy: Minnesota DNR)

(St. Paul, MN)--The Department of Natural Resources is pushing for an increase in fees for fishing, boating, and visiting state parks.  Lawmakers are considering a request from the DNR to approve license fee hikes in the agency's budget bill.  DNR officials say the increase would go toward paying for ongoing upkeep of outdoor facilities and fish hatcheries used to stock lakes.  The House Ways and Means Committee advanced the DNR budget bill with the fee increases yesterday.

