(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' camera that captures the lives of a family of peregrine falcons has revealed two additions to the family. Two of the four eggs that were laid this year have hatched. The live-camera feed of the nest originates from the video camera that has been mounted on the 26th floor of the Town Square Tower in downtown St. Paul for more than a decade.
A DNR official sys the eggs hatched Friday and the chicks will grow fairly quickly. They're expected to take flight and leave the nest within 35 to 45 days.
To check out the live cam go to: https://youtu.be/OV9JOa16ZF4.