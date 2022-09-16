Diversity Festival brings big crowd yesterday to ATCC

(Alexandria, MN)--The Diversity Festival took place yesterday (Thursday) in the Tactical Warehouse at Alexandria Technical and Community College. There was a large crowd on hand to enjoy a variety of entertainment and demonstrations. Those on hand were able to enjoy cultural food samples, balloon art for the kids, along with some free kettle corn for those who brought a non-perishable food donation.
Organizers were happy with the turn-out for the event. Tommy Lee from Leighton Broadcasting served as M.C. of the event.