Diversity Festival brings big crowd yesterday to ATCC

(Photo by: Mark Anthony)

(Alexandria, MN)--The Diversity Festival took place yesterday (Thursday) in the Tactical Warehouse at Alexandria Technical and Community College.  There was a large crowd on hand to enjoy a variety of entertainment and demonstrations.  Those on hand were able to enjoy cultural food samples, balloon art for the kids, along with some free kettle corn for those who brought a non-perishable food donation. 

(Video by: Mark Anthony)

Organizers were happy with the turn-out for the event.  Tommy Lee from Leighton Broadcasting served as M.C. of the event.

