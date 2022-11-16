(Alexandria, MN)--Discovery Middle School, part of Alexandria Public Schools, held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 15 to celebrate the dedication to the new addition, which features a new two-station gym and dedicated gymnastics center. Discovery Middle School is located at 510 McKay Ave. N.
The new gym addition will support educational, athletic, and community needs. The gymnastics center includes a tumble room, fixed bleachers for spectators, and flexible meeting spaces.
Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.