(St. Paul, MN)--DFL lawmakers in the Minnesota Legislature are expecting to act early in the 2023 session on an abortion rights measure. The Protect Reproductive Options Act failed to make progress in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate. Democrats will hold a one-seat advantage over the GOP in the upcoming session, so members of the Reproductive Rights Caucus are hoping to advance the PRO Act. Minnesota currently has no state law granting abortion rights.
DFL to act early on abortion rights measure in Minnesota
